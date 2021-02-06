COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world

Timeline of all major vaccine authorisations, research and fact-checks
This story was last updated at 2pm Saturday, February 6, 2021.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to grow with second and third waves reported in many countries. Vaccines are, however, also being rolled out in many places. Rich countries have already secured supplies while poorer countries await their turn.
Pakistan formally launched the coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3 as the country continues to battle the virus. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China arrived in Pakistan via a PAF plane on Monday (February 1). China has donated 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which has an efficacy of 79.3%.
The federal government distributed the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines among Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
Sindh received 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000 and Balochistan 10,300 doses.
The National Command and Control Centre has released details of Pakistan’s vaccination plan for COVID-19. Currently, vaccines are only being given to frontline health workers.
Here’s how you can get the vaccine:
A dashboard will be created in real-time to update government health departments at the district, provincial and federal levels.
Here are the major vaccine frontrunners in the world with their efficacy and the countries they have been rolled out in:
Authorised in: Belgium, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Mexico, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, UK, US, WHO
Vaccinations begin:
UK: Dec 8, 2020
Canada: Dec 15, 2020
Saudi Arabia: Dec 17, 2020
Israel: Dec 20, 2020
Qatar: Dec 22, 2020
Mexico: Dec 24, 2020
Serbia: Dec 24, 2020
Kuwait: Dec 24, 2020
Chile: Dec 24, 2020
Latin America: Dec 24, 2020
EU: Dec 27, 2020
Singapore: Dec 30,2020
Jordan: Jan/Feb, 2021
Authorised in: US, Canada, Mexico, EU, Israel
Vaccinations begin:
US: Dec, 2020
Canada: Dec, 2020
Authorised in: Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Algeria
Vaccinations begin:
Russia: Dec 15, 2020
Belarus: Dec 29, 2020
Algeria: Jan 2021
Authorised in: China, Turkey
Vaccinations begin:
China: October, 2020
Turkey: Mid-Jan, 2021
Authorised in: India
Vaccinations begin:
India: Jan 16, 2021 (emergency use)
|Vaccine name
|Manufacturer
|Efficacy
|Status
|Authorised in
|Vaccinations start
|EpiVacCorona
|Vector Institute
|Not known
|Trial phase 3
|Russia
|Russia: Jan 18, 2021
|N/A
|Sinopharm- Wuhan
|Not known
|Trial phase 3
|China, UAE
|China
On December 31, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced that the cabinet committee had decided to buy China’s Sinopharm vaccine for COVID-19.
Initially, 1.2 million doses will be purchased from Sinopharm, the federal science minister said on Twitter. The vaccine will be given free of charge to frontline workers in the first quarter of 2021.
Earlier, the Sindh government had announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would arrive in Pakistan mid-January. On Tuesday, however, the provincial government said that the federal government had hinted at a delay. The same day, the Cabinet relaxed procurement rules for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Provincial Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has directed the vaccine coordination cell and officials to ensure smooth supply once inoculation starts at the Karachi Expo Centre.
On Thursday, Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid announced that the government is expecting the first shipment of the vaccine to arrive by the end of January.
On Saturday (Dec 16), Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told Reuters that the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan had granted emergency use authorisation to the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has emphasised the need for vaccination and said the vaccines cannot be imported until the federal government approves.
“Unfortunately, Pakistan is the last country that has yet to order vaccines,” she said. “Procuring vaccines is the federal government’s responsibility. If they can’t do it, they should allow the provincial government to procure vaccines and start administering them.”
She added that 70% to 80% of Pakistan’s population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
Pakistan was in the “advanced stage” of discussions for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese companies Sinopharm and Cansino, PM’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan announced on January 20.
Around 1 million doses of the vaccines will be available in the country by the end of the first quarter, Dr Sultan said at a presser in Islamabad.
“If we inoculate 70% of those over 18 years, we could achieve herd immunity,” he said.
The vaccination campaign will cover the whole country through the Expanded Programme of Immunisation, which is responsible for vaccine delivery to children. It will handle the storage of vaccine doses too.
The government’s National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) opened registrations on January 10 for frontline healthcare workers, who will receive the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Staff in both public and private health facilities will be vaccinated, NCOC announced on its website.
Frontline health workers can register by calling the federal helpline 1166. Additionally, the medical facilities they work in have to register them, says the government.