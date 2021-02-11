Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistanis above 65 starting next week

It will be administered to them in March: Asad Umar

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
COVID-19 vaccine registration for Pakistanis above 65 starting next week

Photo: Online

Listen
The government will start registering people over 65 years for the COVID-19 vaccine next week. Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Control Centre, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening. Inshallah will be opening up registration next week for covid vaccination for those 65 years and above. The vaccination of those who register in this category will start in march— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 10, 2021 Once they are registered, those 65 years and above will be vaccinated against the virus in March, Umar added. The National Ministry of Health Services and Regulations has released guidelines for the administration of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine being used in Pakistan. The guidelines state that people who are 60 years or older should not be given the Sinopharm vaccine. In the first phase, frontline health workers are being immunised. The vaccination drive started on February 3 and so far more than 27,000 health workers have received the vaccine. The province-wise breakdown is 21,121 in Sindh, 4,458 in Punjab, 691 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 274 in Islamabad, 239 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 312 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 133 in Balochistan. China's Sinopharm vaccine being used has two doses and only the first dose has been administered. Health workers will get the second dose around 21 days after the first shot. “Only the front line healthcare workers who are saving precious lives and registered in the resource management system by provincial health departments are authorised to be administered the vaccine in this phase of vaccination," said the NCOC chief at a meeting on Wednesday. "No one else is allowed to bypass the NIMS or RMS vaccine system.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine NCOC sinopharm

The government will start registering people over 65 years for the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Control Centre, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday evening.

Once they are registered, those 65 years and above will be vaccinated against the virus in March, Umar added.

The National Ministry of Health Services and Regulations has released guidelines for the administration of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine being used in Pakistan.

The guidelines state that people who are 60 years or older should not be given the Sinopharm vaccine.

In the first phase, frontline health workers are being immunised. The vaccination drive started on February 3 and so far more than 27,000 health workers have received the vaccine.

The province-wise breakdown is 21,121 in Sindh, 4,458 in Punjab, 691 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 274 in Islamabad, 239 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 312 in Gilgit Baltistan, and 133 in Balochistan.

China’s Sinopharm vaccine being used has two doses and only the first dose has been administered. Health workers will get the second dose around 21 days after the first shot.

“Only the front line healthcare workers who are saving precious lives and registered in the resource management system by provincial health departments are authorised to be administered the vaccine in this phase of vaccination,” said the NCOC chief at a meeting on Wednesday.

“No one else is allowed to bypass the NIMS or RMS vaccine system.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.