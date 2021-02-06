Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Health

COVID-19 Pakistan: Who should and shouldn’t get the Sinopharm vaccine

It is not recommended for the elderly and pregnant women

SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Pakistan: Who should and shouldn’t get the Sinopharm vaccine

A health worker receives a dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at Dow University of Health Sciences, Karachi. Photo: Online

Listen
The National Ministry of Health Services and Regulations has released guidelines for the administration of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine being used in Pakistan. The guidelines are based on the current results from clinical trials and might change as new information becomes available. Pakistan formally launched the coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China arrived in Pakistan via a PAF plane on February 1. Currently, the vaccine is only being given to frontline health workers. Healthy people between 18 to 60 years can get the Sinopharm vaccine, according to the guidelines.  Here's who should not receive the Sinopharm vaccine: People who are 60 years or olderPregnant or breastfeeding womenAnyone with fever at the time of vaccination. Their appointment should be rescheduled.Those with active COVID-19: -Anyone with mild COVID-19 can get the vaccine once they complete the isolation period-Anyone with with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine when their condition stabilises Those on immunosuppressive therapy:-For short-term therapy, the patient should wait for 28 days after their treatment ends-Those on long-term therapy can receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be lower Transplant patients cannot receive the vaccine until three months after surgery Patients on chemotherapy cannot get the vaccine until 28 days after their treatment ends The COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women because clinical trials worldwide did not involve this group and therefore it is difficult to predict safety. The government says enough people over 60 years weren't recruited for the trials and there is insufficient data to support its use for the elderly. Storage The Sinopharm vaccine needs to be stored and transported at temperatures of 2-8 °C --normal fridge temperatureIt should not be frozenIt should be protected from direct sunlight China has donated 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which has an efficacy of 79.3%. The vaccine, BBIBP-CorV, was developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (Sinopharm). It uses an inactivated virus to mimic the effect of the coronavirus and build immunity. It is a two-dose vaccine which is administered in the upper arm. Reported side effects include injection site pain and/or swelling, fever and tiredness. So far, no serious adverse events have been recorded.
Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine sinopharm

The National Ministry of Health Services and Regulations has released guidelines for the administration of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine being used in Pakistan.

The guidelines are based on the current results from clinical trials and might change as new information becomes available.

Pakistan formally launched the coronavirus vaccination drive on February 3. The first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China arrived in Pakistan via a PAF plane on February 1.

Currently, the vaccine is only being given to frontline health workers.

Healthy people between 18 to 60 years can get the Sinopharm vaccine, according to the guidelines. 

Here’s who should not receive the Sinopharm vaccine:

  • People who are 60 years or older
  • Pregnant or breastfeeding women
  • Anyone with fever at the time of vaccination. Their appointment should be rescheduled.
  • Those with active COVID-19: 
    -Anyone with mild COVID-19 can get the vaccine once they complete the isolation period
    -Anyone with with severe COVID-19 can receive the vaccine when their condition stabilises 
  • Those on immunosuppressive therapy:
    -For short-term therapy, the patient should wait for 28 days after their treatment ends
    -Those on long-term therapy can receive the vaccine, though efficacy may be lower 
  • Transplant patients cannot receive the vaccine until three months after surgery 
  • Patients on chemotherapy cannot get the vaccine until 28 days after their treatment ends

The COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for pregnant and breastfeeding women because clinical trials worldwide did not involve this group and therefore it is difficult to predict safety.

The government says enough people over 60 years weren’t recruited for the trials and there is insufficient data to support its use for the elderly.

Storage

  • The Sinopharm vaccine needs to be stored and transported at temperatures of 2-8 °C –normal fridge temperature
  • It should not be frozen
  • It should be protected from direct sunlight

China has donated 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, which has an efficacy of 79.3%.

The vaccine, BBIBP-CorV, was developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (Sinopharm). It uses an inactivated virus to mimic the effect of the coronavirus and build immunity.

It is a two-dose vaccine which is administered in the upper arm. Reported side effects include injection site pain and/or swelling, fever and tiredness. So far, no serious adverse events have been recorded.


 
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
No expletives and less violence in Mirzapur Season 3
 
 
 
 
 
