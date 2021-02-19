Friday, February 19, 2021  | 6 Rajab, 1442
Court orders blocking MNA Mohsin Dawar, Manzoor Pashteen’s CNICs

Issues their non-bailable arrest warrants

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
An anti-terrorism court in Karachi ordered on Friday the authorities to block CNICs of PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen and MNA Mohsin Dawar. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pashteen, Dawar and other PTM leaders. They are accused of making anti-state speeches and derogatory remarks against national institutions at a rally in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth in December 2020. A case was registered against them at the Sohrab Goth police station. The police presented MNA Ali Wazir, who was arrested in December 2020, before the court and told the judge that they hadn’t been able to arrest Pashteen, Dawar and others. The court instructed the police officials to arrest the other accused and produce them at the next hearing on March 9.
