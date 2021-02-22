Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CJP to form bench to hear Justice Isa review petition

The verdict was reserved on December 10, 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
CJP to form bench to hear Justice Isa review petition

Photo: File

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed will decide on the size of the bench that would hear the review petition against the judgement in the Justice Qazi Faez Isa case, the Supreme Court said Monday.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial read the verdict that was reserved on December 10.

Justice Isa, his wife Sarina Isa and members of bar councils had challenged the hearing of review petition by a six-member bench. They said that a larger bench heard the case.

The court, in its order, said that the chief justice has the authority to make a bench to hear review petitions. The chief justice can constitute a larger bench or allow the same one to take up the review petitions, it said, adding that the judge who authored the original judgement must be included in the bench.

If the judge that authored the judgement remains unavailable, then the judge who agreed to the judgment shall be included in the review bench, the court ruled.

Justice Isa and his wife had challenged the Supreme Court’s order on the presidential reference seeking the removal of the Supreme Court judge for failing to disclose the foreign properties of his family members in his wealth statement.

On June 19, 2020 the top court quashed the reference and declared the show-cause notice issued to the judge by the Supreme Judicial Council null and void.

The court, however, ordered the FBR to issue appropriate notices to the judge’s family and children under the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Three judges, Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, wrote dissenting notes. To read what they had to say, click here.

Justice Isa case

On June 2, 2019 the government confirmed that a presidential reference had been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council against the judge for owning foreign assets. Justice Isa has been accused of misconduct over failure to declare his wife and children’s UK properties. According to the judge, his wife and children have on their names three properties in the W2, E10, and E11 areas of London.

Justice Isa challenged the reference in the top court. He asked that the reference should be quashed and PM’s Assets Recovery Unit be termed null and void. He even asked for action to be taken against Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar.

Sarina Isa, the wife of Justice Isa, revealed on Thursday the details of her London properties to the Supreme Court while recording her statement via a video link. She even submitted her money trail, tax records, bank documents, and property papers to the court.

She revealed that she bought one property for £23,600 in 2004, another for £270,000, which is under her and her daughter’s name, and the third one for £245,000 in 2013. Her son lives in one of the properties and has put the other two on rent.

Justice Isa, who is in line to become the chief justice of Pakistan, has accused in a petition the PTI government of spying on him to discover his family’s properties.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Justice Qazi Faez Isa Supreme Court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Samaa Breaking, Samaa Sports Islamabad United, PSL, 2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, Latest, Videos, quetta gladiators, karachi kings song 2021, peshawar zalmi song, islamabad united song 2021, psl 6, groove mera, psl 2021, quetta gladiators vs Karachi kings, kk vs qg, qg vs kk
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go 'missing'
NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
Sialkot by-election: Two killed in firing at Daska polling station
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.