Tuesday, February 9, 2021  | 25 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

China’s CanSino vaccine is 74.8% effective: Faisal Sultan

Pakistan will receive 20 million doses from China

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
China’s CanSino vaccine is 74.8% effective: Faisal Sultan

Photo: Screen grab/ SAMAA TV

China’s CanSino vaccine is 74.8% effective in preventing COVID-19, Special Assistant to the PM for Health Dr Faisal Sultan said late Monday. 

Dr Sultan said that the vaccine proved 100% effective at preventing severe diseases in the group of volunteers from Pakistan. He congratulated the health workers for conducting successful trials across the country.

A multi-country analysis by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee shows 65.7% efficacy for symptomatic cases and 90.98% for the severe ones. No serious safety concerns were reported. 

One of CanSino’s biggest trials is being conducted in Pakistan, which will also receive 20 million doses, Bloomberg reported Monday. 

The vaccine is developed by the German BioNTech in collaboration with the Chinese military. Its final stage trials involved 30,000 volunteers. 

A vaccine must have at least 50% protection rate to be considered effective, according to the world’s leading regulators and the World Health Organisation.

A nationwide immunisation campaign against coronavirus began in Pakistan on February 3. Thousands of frontline health workers from both public and private sectors are being inoculated first.

The federal government has distributed the Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines among Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan. Sindh received 84,000 doses of the vaccine, Punjab 70,000, KP 65,000, and Balochistan 10,300 doses.

FaceBook WhatsApp
COVID-19 Vaccine Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
COVID-19 Vaccine,Coronavirus Vaccines,Coronavirus Vaccination,COVID-19 Vaccination Program,COVID-19 vaccination,Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccinations,Covid vaccine update,Covid 19,vaccine coronavirus,latest update coronavirus vaccine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.