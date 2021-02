He is a resident of Toba Tek Singh

Not everyone is happy to go back to school.

A man in Toba Tek Singh's Kamalia chased after his son with a stick forcing him to go to school. The boy, clad in a school uniform and bag, can be seen running away.

Schools and universities across Pakistan reopened on Monday. According to the government, classes will be held on alternate days and student strength will be 50%.