Charter of Democracy has united PPP, PML-N once again: Gillani

He was speaking to the media in Islamabad

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have joined forces for the Senate elections to restore the Charter of Democracy.

The PPP leader, who was nominated by the Pakistan Democratic Movement for the Senate polls, said that politics is a day-to-day affair, adding that every party faces its share of highs and lows.

“We have forgotten our past,” the former prime minister said in reply to a question about the differences that developed between the two parties after the Memogate controversy. “We have come together as we did in the past when [former prime ministers] Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif signed the Charter of Democracy."

He added that the constitution openly mentions that senators can only be elected through a secret ballot. “It is clearly mentioned that only the vote of confidence and no confidence along with Prime Minister's election will be held openly. All others will remain a secret.”

Gillani criticised the government for its attempts to make

constitutional amendments.

“They tabled a bill in the National Assembly to seek reforms. When they did not have the majority for that, the president [Arif Alvi] filed a reference in the Supreme Court asking for the judiciary’s advice on holding an open ballot. He then passed an ordinance before the verdict was even announced.”

Gillani added that the constitution can only be amended through Parliament. “This is why I made 104 amendments in such a way that every single National Assembly member and senator supported it. The domain cannot be taken over by anyone else.

“We should proceed according to the law. Any undemocratic step will be a threat to democracy.”