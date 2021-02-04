Thursday, February 4, 2021  | 20 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Chakwal woman drowns three children, takes her own life: police

The case is being investigated

Posted: Feb 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
A woman has been accused of drowning her three children and then taking her own life at her house in Chakwal early Thursday morning.

The police said that the bodies of three children were found in the water tanker. They were between the ages of five and one.

Related: The myth of the Good Mother

The initial investigation has revealed that the woman used to live in the house with her children. Her husband was a truck driver and didn’t come home for days.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.

  • Mind Organisation 042 35761999
  • Umang 0317 4288665
  • Talk2me.pk 0333 4065139
  • Baat Karo 0335 5743344
  • Taskeen 0332 5267936
  • Rooh 0333 3337664
  • Rozan 0800-22444
  • OpenCounseling 042 35761999

 
MOST READ
