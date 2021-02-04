Chakwal woman drowns three children, takes her own life: police

A woman has been accused of drowning her three children and then taking her own life at her house in Chakwal early Thursday morning.

The police said that the bodies of three children were found in the water tanker. They were between the ages of five and one.

The initial investigation has revealed that the woman used to live in the house with her children. Her husband was a truck driver and didn’t come home for days.

Suicide prevention

Here’s what you should do if someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide:

• Do not leave the person alone.

• Remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs, or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt.

• Take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional

• You can get in touch with the following mental health helplines and speak to them.