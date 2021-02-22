Monday, February 22, 2021  | 9 Rajab, 1442
Sialkot NA-75 report submitted to ECP, PK-63 results challenged

Daska results were withheld after presiding officers went 'missing'

Posted: Feb 22, 2021
The district returning officer and returning officers have submitted their report on Sialkot NA-75 by-elections to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The report details the reasons for the delay in the results of the by-elections.

Read more: NA-75 by-election results withheld after presiding officers go ‘missing’

The results of the by-polls were withheld after 20 presiding officers went missing on February 19. They returned the next day and submitted the results. PML-N accused the PTI of attempting to rig the election. The ECP ordered an inquiry into it.

The commission is expected to hold a meeting to discuss the by-election on Wednesday.

The PML-N members and supporters have announced that they will challenge the results of the “biased” by-polls.

PTI challenges PK-63 results

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has filed an application in the ECP and challenged the results of the Nowshera PK-63 by-elections.

PML-N’s Ikhtiyar Wali won the by-election by securing 21,122 votes, while PTI’s Mian Umar Kakakhel came in second after bagging 17,023 votes.

Kakakhel said, in the application, that there is a clear difference in serial numbers on ballot papers. At least 1,500 ballot papers went missing from one polling station, another station issued 1,200 ballot papers but only 483 votes were cast and the returning officers were returned 1,317 ballot papers instead of 717.

Read more: PML-N wins PK-63 and PP-51, PTI claims NA-45

One polling station issued 1,800 ballot papers but 2,400 votes were cast, he claimed, adding that 40% of polling stations reported mismanagement and violation of rules.

The seat fell vacant after the death of former KP minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel. The PTI gave the ticket to his son Mian Umar Kakakhel.

Nowshera is the home city of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and a stronghold of the ruling PTI.

