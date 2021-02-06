Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bulgarian climber dies on K2 expedition

His body was flown by an army helicopter to Skardu

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bulgarian climber dies on K2 expedition
Listen
A Bulgarian mountaineer fell to his death during an expedition on Pakistan's K2, his team said Friday, the second person to die on the world's second-highest mountain in weeks. Seven Summit Treks -- a trekking company leading the expedition -- said Atanas Skatov, 42, fell as he was changing ropes during his descent to basecamp. "[It] seems some errors occurred and he fell down. We had fixed the mountain with new ropes" which were not broken, Seven Summit Treks said in a statement. The Alpine Club of Pakistan also confirmed the incident, saying his body was later recovered and flown by a Pakistani military helicopter to the nearby city of Skardu. "We pay homage to the strength and spirit of our climber -- his feat and his relentless will to (reach) the top will never be forgotten!" the Bulgarian foreign ministry said in a statement. Skatov is the second climber to die on K2's slopes this season after a Spanish mountaineer fell to his death last month. A third climber -- Russian-American Alex Goldfarb -- also died on a nearby mountain during an acclimatising mission ahead of a bid to scale Broad Peak in January. Skatov's death comes just weeks after a team of Nepali climbers made history on K2 when they became the first to scale it in winter. K2 is known as the "Savage Mountain" because of its punishing conditions: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour), and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit). With Pakistan's borders open and with few other places to go, this winter an unprecedented four teams totalling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain, more than all previous expeditions put together. Unlike Mount Everest, which has been topped by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled.
FaceBook WhatsApp
k2 mountain

A Bulgarian mountaineer fell to his death during an expedition on Pakistan’s K2, his team said Friday, the second person to die on the world’s second-highest mountain in weeks.

Seven Summit Treks — a trekking company leading the expedition — said Atanas Skatov, 42, fell as he was changing ropes during his descent to basecamp.

“[It] seems some errors occurred and he fell down. We had fixed the mountain with new ropes” which were not broken, Seven Summit Treks said in a statement.

The Alpine Club of Pakistan also confirmed the incident, saying his body was later recovered and flown by a Pakistani military helicopter to the nearby city of Skardu.

“We pay homage to the strength and spirit of our climber — his feat and his relentless will to (reach) the top will never be forgotten!” the Bulgarian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Skatov is the second climber to die on K2’s slopes this season after a Spanish mountaineer fell to his death last month.

A third climber — Russian-American Alex Goldfarb — also died on a nearby mountain during an acclimatising mission ahead of a bid to scale Broad Peak in January.

Skatov’s death comes just weeks after a team of Nepali climbers made history on K2 when they became the first to scale it in winter.

K2 is known as the “Savage Mountain” because of its punishing conditions: winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour), and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

With Pakistan’s borders open and with few other places to go, this winter an unprecedented four teams totalling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain, more than all previous expeditions put together.

Unlike Mount Everest, which has been topped by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
K2 summit, K2 mountain, Sakrdu, Bulgarian climber dies during K2 summit
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq's protocol vehicle crashes into car
Four killed after Kashmala Tariq’s protocol vehicle crashes into car
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi's Garden: police
Tiktokers shot near hospital in Karachi’s Garden: police
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
CAA issues new SOPs for travellers coming to Pakistan
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
Transgender model Rimal Ali joins PTI in ‘vengeance’
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
PIA steward goes missing in Canada
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
JI to protest in 50 Karachi areas
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Watch: Father chases child refusing to go to school
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.