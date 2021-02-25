Thursday, February 25, 2021  | 12 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Bilawal and Maryam discuss Senate elections during Raiwind meeting

They met on Thursday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

A delegation of the Pakistan Peoples Party, comprising Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Yousaf Raza Gillani, met PML-N's Maryam Nawaz at Jati Umra in Raiwind on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Bilawal said that Gillani is the candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement for the upcoming Senate elections. "His victory will prove that the nation and Parliament are supporting the PDM," he said.

The PPP chairperson thanked former PM Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif for trusting the decision to nominate Gillani. He has been the longest-serving prime minister of the country, he added. "All eyes are on March 3 now."

Maryam took the mic and said that Gillani is an affable person. "Anyone who wants democracy in the country will support him," she added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
 
