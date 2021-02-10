Bakhtawar Bhutto wins over internet with new wedding photo

Bakhtawar Bhutto isn’t done surprising followers with glimpses from her wedding.

Bakhtawar tied the knot with Mahmood Chaudhry on January 29 at Bilawal House in a private ceremony. She and her husband have been sharing many photos from the wedding lately.

In a new photo shared on Tuesday by Bakhtawar, she can be seen posing for the camera with Mahmood standing beside her in his all-white regal look.

There is also a photograph of the late Benazir Bhutto in the background.

Last week, she shared a video of her face-viewing and revealed that the mirror used in the ritual was from her parents’ wedding.

Bakhtawar’s husband is the son of Mohammad Younas Chaudhry and Begum Suriya Chaudhary. The family hails from Lahore and lives in Dubai. They own a range of businesses.

Bakhtawar, who holds a Masters in English from the University of Edinburgh, is an education enthusiast and actively works for Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology.