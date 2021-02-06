Bajaur jirga bans women from calling radio, collecting baby bonus

A jirga in Bajaur’s Wara Mamund district has banned the woman in the area from calling the radio and visiting the Sada-e-Aman Centre, where women are given cash for giving birth.

The members of the jirga said that Rs10,000 fine will be imposed on the violators.

This is a violation of human rights, said Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Sherpao while reacting to the jirga’s decision. He said that the tribal leaders should tell the administration if they have any reservations but they cannot impose restrictions on the movement of women.

He said that the district administration has called a meeting with the jirga members at 3:30pm to persuade them to take back their decision. Action will be taken against them if they don’t listen, Sherpao added.

Ajmal Khan Wazir, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson, said that Bajaur is a part of the province now. KP’s laws apply to the merged districts. “We have formed committees for people to come and discuss their problems,” he said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

Jirga’s decisions

The jirga passed decisions on murder too. The members issued a written statement of their new policies.