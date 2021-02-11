No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town

The Sindh High Court has stopped the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) from collecting toll tax from people travelling to and from Bahria Town Karachi.

The petition said that the Bahria Town Karachi lies within the city limits and the people travel there every day.

People have to pay Rs50 every time they cross the toll plaza.

The court has asked the FWO and other respondents to submit a reply at the next hearing. The case has been adjourned till February 24.

This is a developing story and will be updated.