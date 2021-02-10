Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bad weather halts search for missing climbers on Pakistan’s K2

Minister confirms no search operation carried out since yesterday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Bad weather halts search for missing climbers on Pakistan’s K2

This handout photo taken on January 16, 2021 and released by Seven Summit Treks, shows a Pakistani army helicopter flying over the base camp of Mt K2, which is the second highest mountain in the world, in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Listen
Hopes faded Wednesday for three climbers lost on Pakistan's K2 as bad weather halted search operations on the world's second highest mountain. Climbers John Snorri from Iceland, Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile and Muhammad Ali Sadpara of Pakistan lost contact with base camp on Friday, sparking a massive rescue effort that included military helicopters. Two climbers have already died on K2's treacherous slopes since January, and a third mountaineer was lost during an acclimatising mission on a nearby peak. “No search operation has been carried out since yesterday afternoon,” Raja Nasir Ali Khan, the tourism minister in Gilgit-Baltistan where K2 is located, told AFP Wednesday. “The effort will continue as the weather improves,” he added. Karrar Haidri, of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, confirmed rescue operations were on hold. Dozens of climbers had descended on K2 in the past few months attempting to be the first to make a winter ascent of what is known in mountaineering circles as “the savage mountain”. History was made, however, with a team of Nepali climbers reached the peak -- sparking jubilation at home. Conditions on K2 are harsh -- winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit). With Pakistan's borders open and few other places to go, this winter an unprecedented four teams totalling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain. Unlike Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled due to its tough conditions.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Sadpara Pakistan

Hopes faded Wednesday for three climbers lost on Pakistan’s K2 as bad weather halted search operations on the world’s second highest mountain.

Climbers John Snorri from Iceland, Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile and Muhammad Ali Sadpara of Pakistan lost contact with base camp on Friday, sparking a massive rescue effort that included military helicopters.

Two climbers have already died on K2’s treacherous slopes since January, and a third mountaineer was lost during an acclimatising mission on a nearby peak.

“No search operation has been carried out since yesterday afternoon,” Raja Nasir Ali Khan, the tourism minister in Gilgit-Baltistan where K2 is located, told AFP Wednesday.

“The effort will continue as the weather improves,” he added.

Karrar Haidri, of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, confirmed rescue operations were on hold.

Dozens of climbers had descended on K2 in the past few months attempting to be the first to make a winter ascent of what is known in mountaineering circles as “the savage mountain”.

History was made, however, with a team of Nepali climbers reached the peak — sparking jubilation at home.

Conditions on K2 are harsh — winds can blow at more than 200 kilometres per hour (125 miles per hour) and temperatures can drop to minus 60 degrees Celsius (minus 76 Fahrenheit).

With Pakistan’s borders open and few other places to go, this winter an unprecedented four teams totalling around 60 climbers have converged on the mountain.

Unlike Mount Everest, which has been scaled by thousands of climbers young and old, K2 is much less travelled due to its tough conditions.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
Government to file reference against Kashmala Tariq: Firdous Ashiq
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
NACTA issues threat alert for Karachi
Kashmala's son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Kashmala’s son was driving car that ran over people: witness
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Hong Kong seizes 682kg of ketamine shipped from Pakistan
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Who is Muhammad Ali Sadpara?
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI's Haleem Sheikh's family
Karachi: SBCA demolishes farmhouse owned by PTI’s Haleem Sheikh’s family
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
Sajid Sadpara waited 20 hours for father before descending K2
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.