Sunday, February 28, 2021  | 15 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Attorney-General Khalid Jawed Khan tests positive for covid-19

He is self-isolating

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Feb 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The attorney-general of Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-cov-2), his spokesperson said. He is self-isolating at his house. Khan tested for the virus on Saturday as he was leaving for the USA on March 2. Following this, coronavirus tests of employees at the attorney-general office are being conducted. Many politicians such as PTI’s Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah were diagnosed with the virus as well, which has claimed over 12,000 lives in Pakistan.
The attorney-general of Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (SARS-cov-2), his spokesperson said.

He is self-isolating at his house. Khan tested for the virus on Saturday as he was leaving for the USA on March 2.

Following this, coronavirus tests of employees at the attorney-general office are being conducted.

Many politicians such as PTI’s Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah were diagnosed with the virus as well, which has claimed over 12,000 lives in Pakistan.

 
