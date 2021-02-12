Attock man arrested for killing mother over Rs10

A man has been arrested on charges of killing his mother over Rs10 in Attock’s Hassanabdal.

Naureena Bibi was found dead at her house on February 3.

The police started investigating the case and arrested his son. He confessed to the murder during questioning, the police said.

The suspect said that he asked his mother for Rs10 to buy a cigarette but she refused to give him the money. This angered him and he opened fire at her.

“I am unable to sleep now,” he said, adding that this is not what he wanted to do.

SHO Niaz Ahmed said that the police have recovered the murder weapon from him.

The suspect has two brothers and two sisters.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.