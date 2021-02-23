‘Army kills terrorist involved in Mirali attack on aid workers’

Security forces have killed a Pakistani Taliban commander who orchestrated the attack on aid workers in Mirali, North Waziristan, the Pakistani military said Tuesday.

Hassan alias Sajna, a commander of the outlawed TTP Hafiz Gul Bahadur group, was killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in Mirali, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.

He was involved in several attacks on security forces and civilians, according to the ISPR. Officials seized a huge cache of arms and weapons during the operation.

Four women aid workers were killed and their driver was injured after unidentified men opened fire on their vehicle in Mirali area on Monday.

The women were travelling to the Ippi village near when they were attacked, according to the police.

The deceased were identified as Naheed Bibi, Irshad Bibi, Ayesha Bibi, and Javeria Bibi. They were reportedly working with an NGO.