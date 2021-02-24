Approval of building plans is taking 45 days in Karachi

Seeking approval of building plans in Karachi is taking 45 days now. The process should ideally take 14 days.

In the last two months, at least 636 building plans have been sent to the authority, but only 220 have been approved.

The main reason for the delay seems to be that town directors can no longer approve plans of residential, commercial, or public sale projects.

Town directors were given the power as the DG was usually preoccupied with matters dealing with the smooth flow of public dealings, an employee said.

The decision was, however, reversed by SBCA Director General Shamsuddin Soomro, who was appointed in November 2020. Since the DG is busy with other work, he doesn’t get a lot of time to review building plans and approve them.

What is a building plan?

A building plan is a graphical representation of what a building will look like after construction. This has to been approved by the SBCA to ensure that the design meets all the by-laws.

The following supporting documents are required for approval:

Forwarding letter by the agency that owns the land (such as KDA, MDA, KMC)

Mutation/transfer letter

Site plan

Verified layout plan by the Master Plan Authority



Five steps to get building plan approved

Getting a residential building plan approved may seem like a long and tedious process but it isn’t actually that difficult.

Here are the five steps you should follow to construct houses on 399-square-yard and less plots.

Step 1: Get your plot’s forwarding letter e-verified via the SBCA’s Single Window Facility.

Step 2: Get your plot’s documents and building plan approved via the Single Window Facility.

Step 3: Pay the scrutiny fee through a bank challan.

Step 4: Verify the plot’s layout plan from the Single Window Facility.

Step 5: You then need to get a final approval letter from the SBCA.