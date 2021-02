Says she will clear the air with Bilawal on Feb 4

The responsibility of over 220 million people has been given to someone who has done nothing in all these years, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said.

Talking to SAMAA TV on Tuesday, she said that the public is depending on a prime minister who has zero accountability to them. "We speak up against anyone who breaks the law."

The leader added that the PML-N and Pakistan Democratic Movement support the decision of resignations from the assembly.