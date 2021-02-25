All Senate candidates from Punjab elected unopposed

All candidates contesting the Senate election from Punjab have been elected unopposed, an Election Commission of Pakistan spokesperson said Thursday.

These successful candidates include five each from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

PML-N’s Afnanullah Khan, Sajid Mir and Irfanul Haq were elected on general seats, according to the ECP.

PTI’s Aoun Abbas, Aijaz Chaudhry, Saifullah Niazi and PML-Q’s Kamil Ali Agha were elected on general seats too.

On technocrat seats, PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarar and PTI’s Barrister Ali Zafar were elected unopposed, the ECP spokesperson said. PTI’s Dr Zarqa and PML-N’s Sadia Abbasi were elected on women seats.

The candidates who withdrew their nomination papers included PML-N’s Zahid Hamid and Saiful Malook Khokhar, and PTI’s Zaheer Abbas Khokhar and Umar Sarfaraz Cheema.

Polling for the remaining Senate seats will be held on March 3. The government coalition will be facing the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties.