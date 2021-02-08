Ali Sadpara is our national hero: Pakistan Army spokesperson

Mountaineer has been missing for the last 52 hours

"Muhammad Ali Sadpara is a national hero and an asset for the country," ISPR DG Babar Iftikhar said in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV on Monday.

“The Pakistan Army is putting in full efforts to rescue him,” he promised.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland, and Juan Pablo Mohr from Chile went missing while attempting the winter K2 summit. They have been missing for over two days now. The Pakistan Army is currently carrying out a search operation.