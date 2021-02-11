Thursday, February 11, 2021  | 27 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Ahmadi doctor killed in Peshawar attack: police

Jamaat Ahmadiyya says it's 8th recent attack on the community

Pakistan

An Ahmadi doctor was shot dead in Peshawar on Thursday, the police said.

The incident occurred within the remits of the Inquilab police station. The deceased was identified as Dr Abdul Qadir.

The police have arrested the attacker, Ehsanullah, an official told SAMAA TV, requesting anonymity.

The official said an investigation was underway to ascertain the cause of the murder.

Saleemuddin, a spokesperson for the Jamaat Ahmadiyya, confirmed that the man who died in the attack was an Ahmadi. Qadir was shot dead in an “unprovoked attack”, he said.

“This is 8th serious attack on Ahmaddiya Community in Pakistan & 5th just in Peshawar in the recent months as a new wave of anti-Ahmadiyya campaign is underway,” Saleemuddin said on Twitter.

 
