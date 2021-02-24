Agencies involved in Daska by-election rigging, Maryam Nawaz claims

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Top agencies are involved in the rigging of the by-election in Sialkot's Daska, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said.

In a media briefing in Lahore on Wednesday, she said that the elections were rigged in a systematic way. "The election officers harassed voters and tried to influence their votes."

Maryam claimed that the basic rights of voters were "snatched" in Daska. "The polling centres were closed and voting was suspended for over six hours. Even the firing outside the stations was planned."

Speaking about the presidential case on open ballot voting of the upcoming Senate elections, the leader requested the Supreme Court to "not become a part of the matter".

"This is a political issue and if the top court gets involved, it will give Imran Khan a relief and make the elections look biased."

Maryam added that PML-N's final list of candidates will be released after a parliamentary session of the party.