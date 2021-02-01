Monday, February 1, 2021  | 17 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

After petrol, Pakistan LPG price goes up by Rs10

It'll now cost Rs158 per kg

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
After petrol, Pakistan LPG price goes up by Rs10

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The government has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas by Rs10 per kilogram, according to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

The new price of LPG is Rs158 per kilogram, Ogra said in a notification Monday.

The price of a domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs122 to Rs1,863. A commercial cylinder will now cost 7,168 after an increase of Rs471.

Ogra has revised the LPG price for the month of February.

A day earlier, the government increased the petroleum prices by as much as Rs3.54.

Petrol went up by Rs2.70 to Rs111.90 per litre.

FaceBook WhatsApp
lpg Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Radicalization and extremism, protect your child, radicalization young children online, Safer Children Radicalization, Dealing with radicalization, Radicalization, Prevent to Protect , child radicalization, Radicalization and violent extremism, prevent child radicalization
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
LUMS student protesters want campus reopened for everyone
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.