After petrol, Pakistan LPG price goes up by Rs10

The government has increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas by Rs10 per kilogram, according to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

The new price of LPG is Rs158 per kilogram, Ogra said in a notification Monday.

The price of a domestic cylinder has gone up by Rs122 to Rs1,863. A commercial cylinder will now cost 7,168 after an increase of Rs471.

Ogra has revised the LPG price for the month of February.

A day earlier, the government increased the petroleum prices by as much as Rs3.54.

Petrol went up by Rs2.70 to Rs111.90 per litre.