Afghan couple traveling to Lahore for medical treatment robbed: police

A couple traveling from Peshawar to Lahore for medical treatment was robbed of money and jewelry worth Rs900,000, the police said on Sunday.

They had arrived in Pakistan from Afghanistan for cancer treatment and were traveling to Lahore by road when the crime took place.

“We met a man who promised to take us to a hospital which would treat my wife free of cost,” the victim said. “He took Rs900,000 and jewelry from us, boarded us on the wrong bus, and fled.”

According to the police, the couple is presently staying at a madrassa in Peshawar as they don’t have any place to go to or money left.

We have registered an FIR at the local police station and raids have begun to arrest the suspect as soon as possible, a police officer said. Further investigations are underway.