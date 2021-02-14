Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala

Singer turned politician Abrar ul Haq’s nephew got injured Sunday morning after their car crashed into concrete blocks placed on a road near Gujranwala’s Gakhar Mandi.

According to rescue officials, the singer, his nephew and other family members were in the vehicle when the accident took place. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

“The accident took place because of dense fog,” a traffic police officer said. “The driver didn’t see the concrete blocks placed to divide the road and smashed the car into them.”

Abrar’s nephew was immediately taken to the hospital where he has been declared to be out of danger.

After the accident, the singer and his family refused to talk to the media and left the site immediately.