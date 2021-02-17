Pakistani were interested in dessert recipes, adopting pets during lockdown

Pakistanis really want to adopt pets and find easy recipes for desserts during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020.

Every year, Google releases a report of the most searched things on the website. The results are interesting because of the nine-month long coronavirus lockdown in Pakistan.

In 2020, a 700% increase was seen in questions regarding adopting pets. Staying at home got a lot of people looking for game chairs and treat themself to dessert — easy recipes only though.

Parents, too, made their way to the search engine. A 250% increase in searches for children’s home activities and a 71% increase in how to be productive was seen.

Free time on hand also meant that people contemplated investing their money in places with good returns resulting in a 223% growth in searches for stock investing.

Environmental awareness is growing in the country as well. Residents have resorted to recycling. The report revealed a 128% surge in searches for ‘reusable’.

Other commonly searched topics included mental health, gender equality, and charity work.