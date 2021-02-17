Wednesday, February 17, 2021  | 4 Rajab, 1442
Pakistani were interested in dessert recipes, adopting pets during lockdown

Google releases report on what the country searched the most

Posted: Feb 17, 2021
Pakistanis really want to adopt pets and find easy recipes for desserts during the coronavirus lockdown in 2020. Every year, Google releases a report of the most searched things on the website. The results are interesting because of the nine-month long coronavirus lockdown in Pakistan. In 2020, a 700% increase was seen in questions regarding adopting pets. Staying at home got a lot of people looking for game chairs and treat themself to dessert -- easy recipes only though. Parents, too, made their way to the search engine. A 250% increase in searches for children's home activities and a 71% increase in how to be productive was seen. Free time on hand also meant that people contemplated investing their money in places with good returns resulting in a 223% growth in searches for stock investing. Environmental awareness is growing in the country as well. Residents have resorted to recycling. The report revealed a 128% surge in searches for 'reusable'. Other commonly searched topics included mental health, gender equality, and charity work.
google report

