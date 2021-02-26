Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
Local

Teenage domestic worker dies after falling from building in Karachi

She was cleaning the balcony

Posted: Feb 26, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A domestic worker was killed after falling from the seventh floor of a building near Cantt station in Karachi Thursday night.

Seventeen-year-old Sameena reportedly fell while cleaning an apartment as there were no grills on the apartment's balcony.

According to the police, she had been working for the apartment owners for the last two years. She lived with them and spoke to her family members once a week as she did not have a mobile phone.

One of her relatives demanded an inquiry into the case. "We should know the facts behind the incident," the relative said.

The house owner, in her statement to the police, admitted that she told Sameena to clean the balcony, adding that she was in the washroom when the worker fell.

The police are investigating the case.

Karachi
 
