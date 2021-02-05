‘5G services to be launched in Pakistan in December 2022’

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque said that 5G services will be launched in Pakistan in December 2022.

He said that the IT ministry is working with the prime minister to launch 5G services in the country.

It is the IT ministry’s vision that every Pakistani should have a smartphone, the minister said. The mobile phone companies have started manufacturing ones in the country.

He was speaking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday after the Universal Service Fund contract signing ceremony.

The Universal Service Fund awarded the contract worth approximately Rs1.37 billion to Telenor for providing high-speed mobile broadband services in Chitral, Upper Dir and Lower Dir districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The services will enhance tourism, attract tourists and create jobs.”

The USF is a dedicated fund that seeks to develop telecom infrastructure in underserved and underdeveloped areas.

“The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication will continue close cooperation to support the tourism industry of Pakistan and provide the basis for achieving sustainable rural development,” Haque said.