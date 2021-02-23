Tuesday, February 16, 2021  | 3 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel

The reason for death remains unknown

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel

Photo: File

Listen
A 20-year-old student was found dead in a hostel in Lahore's Township, the police said. He was a first-year student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and was enrolled in the Bachelors of Computer Science programme. The student hailed from Bahawalnagar. On Tuesday morning, the student's roommate found him lying unconscious on the washroom floor, according to the police. When they checked his pulse, the student had already passed away. The police were immediately called and the body was moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. "The reason for death is unclear as there are no torture marks or injuries on his body," the investigation officer said, adding that something substantial can only be said once the reports come out. On the other hand, the student's family has reached Lahore. They have reportedly refused any further investigation or a post-mortem examination.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Lahore

A 20-year-old student was found dead in a hostel in Lahore’s Township, the police said.

He was a first-year student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and was enrolled in the Bachelors of Computer Science programme. The student hailed from Bahawalnagar.

On Tuesday morning, the student’s roommate found him lying unconscious on the washroom floor, according to the police. When they checked his pulse, the student had already passed away.

The police were immediately called and the body was moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“The reason for death is unclear as there are no torture marks or injuries on his body,” the investigation officer said, adding that something substantial can only be said once the reports come out.

On the other hand, the student’s family has reached Lahore. They have reportedly refused any further investigation or a post-mortem examination.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
lahore student, LUMS, student found dead in hostel, Lahore police, Lahore Township,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
Karachi’s Mauripur Road closed for 45 days
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
KCR starts operations from Orangi to City Station
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
No toll for Karachi residents travelling to Bahria Town
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Powerful earthquake jolts several cities in Pakistan
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Karachi residents challenge pedestrianisation of Burns Road
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Karachi brothers shot dead near FTC flyover
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
Two bears rescued in Bahawalpur, captor arrested
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.