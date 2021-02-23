20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel

A 20-year-old student was found dead in a hostel in Lahore’s Township, the police said.

He was a first-year student at the Lahore University of Management Sciences and was enrolled in the Bachelors of Computer Science programme. The student hailed from Bahawalnagar.

On Tuesday morning, the student’s roommate found him lying unconscious on the washroom floor, according to the police. When they checked his pulse, the student had already passed away.

The police were immediately called and the body was moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“The reason for death is unclear as there are no torture marks or injuries on his body,” the investigation officer said, adding that something substantial can only be said once the reports come out.

On the other hand, the student’s family has reached Lahore. They have reportedly refused any further investigation or a post-mortem examination.