20-year-old woman raped in Lahore’s Mozang Chungi

A 20-year-old woman was raped inside her house in Lahore’s Mozang Chungi, the police said on Saturday.

According to the survivor’s family, the woman was alone at home when two men from the neighbourhood broke into the house and raped her. “They smashed a mirror on her head too,” her father told the police.

On the other hand, the families of the suspects have claimed that they had a fight going on with the complainant over a house. “They have made up this incident to sabotage us,” the suspect’s mother said.

The police have registered an FIR and have taken the suspects into custody. A medical examination of the 20-year-old will be conducted as well.

“We will only be able to confirm something once the medical reports come out,” the investigation officer added. Further investigations are under way.