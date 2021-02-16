Friday, February 5, 2021  | 21 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > News

16 injured in grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road

Four people in ciritical condition

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
16 injured in grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road

Photo: File

Sixteen people were injured in a grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road Friday afternoon.

Four people are said to be in critical condition.

The injured people include two children. They have been rushed to the Civil Hospital and the Divisional Headquarter Hospital.

According to the police, the bomb disposal squad has reached the site and are collecting evidence. The police and Rangers have cordoned off the area.

“Moments before the explosion, a Kashmir Day rally passed from the area,” a police officer said, adding that initial reports reveal the grenade was installed on a motorcycle parked there.

