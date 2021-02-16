16 injured in grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road

Sixteen people were injured in a grenade attack on Sibi’s Chakar Road Friday afternoon.

Four people are said to be in critical condition.

The injured people include two children. They have been rushed to the Civil Hospital and the Divisional Headquarter Hospital.

According to the police, the bomb disposal squad has reached the site and are collecting evidence. The police and Rangers have cordoned off the area.

“Moments before the explosion, a Kashmir Day rally passed from the area,” a police officer said, adding that initial reports reveal the grenade was installed on a motorcycle parked there.