150 lawyers who vandalised Islamabad High Court identified

The Islamabad High Court Registrar Office has identified as many as 150 lawyers responsible for the attack on the court.

On February 8, the lawyers in Islamabad staged a protest after their chambers at the judicial complex were destroyed by the Capital Development Authority. They also stormed the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

According to the written verdict issued by a 3-member bench hearing the misconduct case against the lawyers, “The mob, after breaking open the main door of the Chief Justice’s Block, resorted to vandalising and desecrating public property.”

“Later, the chief justice and judges were held hostage for more than four hours. The judicial proceedings remained suspended for the rest of the day. The litigants were deprived of their rights and thus dispensation of justice was disrupted,” the verdict reads.

In hindsight, the attacking lawyers have committed misconduct, the court said.

The court said it is sending notices to 21 out of the identified 150 attackers, and asked them to submit their replies by February 25.

The lawyers imprisoned at the Adiala Jail should be sent notices through superintendent of the jail, the court said.