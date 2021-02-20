Saturday, February 20, 2021  | 7 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

150 lawyers who vandalised Islamabad High Court identified

They attacked the court after their chambers were destroyed

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
150 lawyers who vandalised Islamabad High Court identified

A view of demolished lawyers chambers in Islamabad that triggered lawyers protests on Feb. 8, 2020. Photo: Online

The Islamabad High Court Registrar Office has identified as many as 150 lawyers responsible for the attack on the court.

On February 8, the lawyers in Islamabad staged a protest after their chambers at the judicial complex were destroyed by the Capital Development Authority. They also stormed the chamber of Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

Read: FIR registered against lawyers for ransacking Islamabad judge’s chamber

According to the written verdict issued by a 3-member bench hearing the misconduct case against the lawyers, “The mob, after breaking open the main door of the Chief Justice’s Block, resorted to vandalising and desecrating public property.”

“Later, the chief justice and judges were held hostage for more than four hours. The judicial proceedings remained suspended for the rest of the day. The litigants were deprived of their rights and thus dispensation of justice was disrupted,” the verdict reads.

In hindsight, the attacking lawyers have committed misconduct, the court said.

The court said it is sending notices to 21 out of the identified 150 attackers, and asked them to submit their replies by February 25.

The lawyers imprisoned at the Adiala Jail should be sent notices through superintendent of the jail, the court said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's Burns Road resident wants food street declared 'illegal'
Karachi’s Burns Road resident wants food street declared ‘illegal’
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
Islamabad expressway blocked during two-hour protest
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Ali Sadpara’s trainer was the first Pakistani to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara declared dead
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
20-year-old student found dead in Lahore hostel
Abrar ul Haq's car crashes near Gujranwala
Abrar ul Haq’s car crashes near Gujranwala
IBA students beat up KU teacher for 'honking at them'
IBA students beat up KU teacher for ‘honking at them’
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
Sadpara search operation: Army conducts photographic survey from F-16 jets
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
The time Mushahidullah Khan was beaten at Regal Chowk
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.