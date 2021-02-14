14 killed as passenger coach overturns in Uthal

Twelve people were killed and 10 injured after a passenger coach overturned in Balochistan’s Uthal Tuesday morning.

According to rescue officials, two children were killed in the accident as well. The bodies and the injured passengers were immediately rushed to the District Headquarter Hospital, Uthal.

The vehicle was travelling from Panjgur to Karachi when the accident took place. “The visibility on the road was very bad because of the fog which led to the accident,” a motorway police officer said.

Ever since winter started in Pakistan, dense fog enveloped multiple parts of the country, especially Punjab. People have been advised to refrain from travelling and using fog lights if they’re on the roads.