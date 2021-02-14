14 killed, 125 missing after India glacier collapse: government

Fourteen people were confirmed dead on Monday after a chunk of glacier dislodged and unleashed a devastating flash flood in India, officials said.

The flooding took place along Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers.

“A total of 15 people have been rescued and 14 bodies have been recovered from different places so far,” the state government of Uttarakhand, in the country’s north, said on Twitter a day after the disaster.

Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Chamoli district of #Uttarakhand Sunday morning.Damaged a dam on Alaknanda river. Rise in water level in river. Reports of loss awaited. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/J0UoBoIJEe — Lalmani Verma (@LalmaniVerma838) February 7, 2021

Officials said at least 125 people were still missing.

The Rishiganga Power Project has reportedly been damaged by the flooding, while another project at Tapovan-Reni has been swept completely, said Uttarakhand DG Ashok Kumar.

The men working at these power plants remain missing.

Hundreds of troops, paramilitaries and military helicopters have been sent to the region to help with rescue efforts.