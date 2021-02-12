Friday, February 26, 2021  | 13 Rajab, 1442
HOME > News

12 PTI MNAs ‘promise’ support for Gillani’s Senate bid

Ex-PM says they just want PML-N tickets in next election

At least 12 PTI MNAs have assured PDM’s Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani of their support in the March 3 Senate election if he convinces the PML-N to give them tickets in the next general election, PML-N sources told SAMAA TV Friday. Gillani met PML-N leaders in Lahore on Thursday, according to the party sources. He told Maryam Nawaz that he could win the Senate seat if the PML-N considered the proposal. The former prime minister is the opposition’s joint candidate from Islamabad in the Senate election. Maryam has assured Gillani of her party’s help, the sources claimed. PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has already offered his party’s full support to PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Gillani's bid in the Senate election. He assured Zardari of his support in a telephone call between the two leaders a few days ago.
pmln PTI

At least 12 PTI MNAs have assured PDM’s Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani of their support in the March 3 Senate election if he convinces the PML-N to give them tickets in the next general election, PML-N sources told SAMAA TV Friday.

Gillani met PML-N leaders in Lahore on Thursday, according to the party sources. He told Maryam Nawaz that he could win the Senate seat if the PML-N considered the proposal.

The former prime minister is the opposition’s joint candidate from Islamabad in the Senate election.

Maryam has assured Gillani of her party’s help, the sources claimed.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif has already offered his party’s full support to PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for Gillani’s bid in the Senate election.

He assured Zardari of his support in a telephone call between the two leaders a few days ago.

 
