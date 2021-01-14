Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Ziauddin Hospital gets last chance in case against Rangers raid

Sindh High Court says no more extensions will be granted

Posted: Jan 14, 2021
Posted: Jan 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sindh High Court has granted the Ziauddin Hospital administration its last extension in its case against the Rangers. We won't adjourn the next hearing, the court warned the lawyer for the hospital. The hospital administration filed a petition against the Rangers raids on Ziauddin Hospital in 2015. However, during Thursday's hearing lawyer for the petitioner Anwar Mansoor Khan was absent because he was sick. The court said the case was being heard for a long time yet it hadn't reached a logical conclusion yet. The Rangers’ lawyer said the case is also being heard in a trial court, rendering this petition ineffective. The 2015 raid came three days after the arrest of Dr Asim Hussain, the head of the hospital. The Rangers were at the hospital in North Nazimabad for half an hour, seized records and took into custody a top hospital official. Dr Asim, the former petroleum minister and chairperson of the Sindh Higher Education Commission, was first arrested in 2015 on charges of terror financing and misappropriation of funds to support terrorism and criminal activities. In 2016, a reference was filed against him for misusing his authority and encroaching on public land for the expansion of Ziauddin Hospital. It is accused of causing a Rs460 billion loss to the national exchequer. He was released 19 months after his arrest and in 2020 was allowed to fly to London for medical treatment. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
