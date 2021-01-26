Women to get a separate lane on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Women will be getting a separate lane on the Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman Border in Balochistan, the FC personnel said.

A 12-feet road has been fixed for women from NADRA to the Bab-e-Dosti gate. “A plan has been mapped out and construction for the passage has already started,” an FC spokesperson said.

Following this, FC Commandant Kernel Rashid visited the border and reviewed the progress on the construction on orders of the inspector-general of the Frontier Corps.

A number of political and tribal leaders were present at the occasion. They have welcomed the new initiative and have demanded that they be given permission to bring and take wheat, wood and other things to and from the border.