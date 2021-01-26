Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Women to get a separate lane on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Construction of a 12-feet passage under way

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 50 mins ago
Women to get a separate lane on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Photo: File

Listen
Women will be getting a separate lane on the Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman Border in Balochistan, the FC personnel said. A 12-feet road has been fixed for women from NADRA to the Bab-e-Dosti gate. "A plan has been mapped out and construction for the passage has already started," an FC spokesperson said. Following this, FC Commandant Kernel Rashid visited the border and reviewed the progress on the construction on orders of the inspector-general of the Frontier Corps. A number of political and tribal leaders were present at the occasion. They have welcomed the new initiative and have demanded that they be given permission to bring and take wheat, wood and other things to and from the border.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Chaman BORDER

Women will be getting a separate lane on the Pakistan-Afghanistan Chaman Border in Balochistan, the FC personnel said.

A 12-feet road has been fixed for women from NADRA to the Bab-e-Dosti gate. “A plan has been mapped out and construction for the passage has already started,” an FC spokesperson said.

Following this, FC Commandant Kernel Rashid visited the border and reviewed the progress on the construction on orders of the inspector-general of the Frontier Corps.

A number of political and tribal leaders were present at the occasion. They have welcomed the new initiative and have demanded that they be given permission to bring and take wheat, wood and other things to and from the border.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pak-afghan border, bab-e-dosti, pak-afghan border balochistan, NADRA, balochistan fc forces
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.