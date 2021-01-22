Woman shoots husband over argument in Karachi

A woman shot her husband dead over an argument in Quaid-e-Azam Colony adjacent to Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 4A, the police said on Friday morning.

The victim married thrice and all three wives lived together. The man is survived by 13 children.

According to the police, the couple had an argument and when the situation got out of control, the woman opened fire at the victim.

An FIR has been registered and the woman has been arrested. The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The police said the suspect is being questioned and further investigations are underway.