Woman murdered for resisting robbery in Lahore

A 35-year-old woman was murdered for resisting a robbery inside her house in Lahore’s Shahdara Bagh, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the neighbours, two men on a motorcycle tried breaking into her house. “She was alone at home when the crime took place,” a neighbour said.

The robbers took Rs700,000 in cash, jewelry and other valuables worth thousands of rupees from the house. They managed to escape.

The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered against unidentified men by the victim’s husband, Azaan.

The police have collected evidence from the crime scene and are conducting raids to arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.