HOME > News

Woman killed while shooting video in Larkana

Victim's family accused husband of murder

Posted: Jan 12, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
Woman killed while shooting video in Larkana

Listen
A woman was shot dead in Larkana on Tuesday morning. Her family has accused her husband of murdering her. According to the police, the 18-year-old victim married Sarwar two months back. "Her [the victim's] husband said that the bullet was fired by mistake while she was shooting a video for social media," a police officer said. On the other hand, the victim's sister, who is a police officer, has accused Sarwar of murdering her. Following this, the police detained Sarwar and have started questioning him. The SHO said that the gun through which the bullet was fired was licensed. The body has been moved to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered and further investigations are under way.
