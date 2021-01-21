Woman, four children found dead in Gujranwala

A woman, her son and three daughters were found dead at their house in Gujranwala’s Dongranwala early Thursday morning.

The police said the bodies were found in the same room.

The neighbours opened the door of the house after they saw blood seeping out from the door and informed the police.

The marks on their bodies show that they were beaten with sticks first and then killed. The police also found bullets in the room.

The woman’s husband, identified as Imran, has been detained for questioning by the police. Imran and his wife had separated a few months earlier. He said he didn’t know about his family’s murder, adding that he was on night duty Wednesday night.

The bodies have been moved to Civil Hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Fauzia, Tabish, Saniya, Samia, and Hadia.