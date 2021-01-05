Williamson’s double ton flattens Pakistan in second Test

Kane Williamson’s outstanding double century has put New Zealand on the brink of a series sweep against Pakistan.

The home team resumed their first innings on day three of the second Test in Christchurch at the score of 286-3 and thrashed the Green Caps’ bowling attack before declaring at the score of 659-6 just before the end of the day’s play.

The star of the show was captain Williamson who played a remarkable knock of 238 off 364 balls with the help of 28 fours.

He was well supported by left-handed middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls who scored 157 off 291 balls with the help of 18 fours and one six.

All-rounder Daryl Mitchell also completed his maiden century and remained unbeaten on 102 off 112 balls, which included eight fours and two sixes.

For the visitors, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Abbas and Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets each.

At the end of the day’s play, Pakistan were 8-1 and need to score another 354 runs to avoid an innings defeat.