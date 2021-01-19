Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Karachi police arrest seven suspected robbers in Bahadurabad

Kalashnikov, six pistols seized from them

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Karachi police arrest seven suspected robbers in Bahadurabad

The police claimed that they received information about suspicious activity in Bahadurabad. When they reached the area, the suspects opened fire at them, they said. Four suspects, identified as Azizur Rehman, Abdullah, Noor Ali, Javed, were injured in the exchange of fire. Others include Sadiq, Shahid Khan, and Ashad Ali. The police said that the suspects are Afghan nationals and members of the "white corolla" gang. The Korangi police arrested two members of a gang that had kidnapped a trader a month back. The police said that the gang kidnapped the trader and demanded Rs5 million from his family. They let him go after his family paid them Rs4 million.
Karachi Police

The Karachi police arrested seven suspected robbers in Bahadurabad early Tuesday morning. A Kalashnikov and six pistols were seized from them too.

The police claimed that they received information about suspicious activity in Bahadurabad. When they reached the area, the suspects opened fire at them, they said.

Four suspects, identified as Azizur Rehman, Abdullah, Noor Ali, Javed, were injured in the exchange of fire. Others include Sadiq, Shahid Khan, and Ashad Ali.

The police said that the suspects are Afghan nationals and members of the “white corolla” gang.

The Korangi police arrested two members of a gang that had kidnapped a trader a month back. The police said that the gang kidnapped the trader and demanded Rs5 million from his family. They let him go after his family paid them Rs4 million.

 
