‘When will the trial against Hamza Shahbaz be completed?’

The Supreme Court wants to know when will the trial against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz be completed. The top court has instructed the Lahore accountability court to submit a progress report in the money laundering case.

Justice Mushir Alam remarked that shameful facts have come to light in the case while hearing Hamza’s bail petition on Friday.

“It is not appropriate to keep the suspect in jail till the trial is over,” the court said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar, Hamza’s lawyer, said his client has been in jail for more than a year.

“We do not want to make any observations on the case trial,” said Justice Yahya Afridi. Accused people shouldn’t be kept in jail for this long but the court has to give a balanced point of view, he added.

Hamza’s lawyer said the accountability court was hearing the case two days a week.

“If you are satisfied with the trial then what is the problem?” asked Justice Afridi.

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

Hamza, the leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly, is being investigated by NAB in the Ramzan Sugar Mills, Saaf Pani, and assets beyond known means of income cases. He was arrested by NAB on June 11, 2019.