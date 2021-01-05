Weather update: Karachi nights to become colder, rain in Punjab

Karachi weather is turning colder. The residents should expect colder nights for the next 10 days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

The city is currently experiencing a cold wave. On Monday, seven degrees was recorded forcing people to bundle themselves up in warm sweaters and cozy blankets.

The spokesperson of the Met Department said that the cold weather will persist till January 15. The lowest temperature will remain between six and eight degrees.

Earlier in December, Karachi broke its 10-year winter record after which experts said a cold wave will be entering the city.

On the other hand, Islamabad and multiple parts of Punjab witnessed rain starting Sunday night. Following the downpour, the mercury in major cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Murree, Narowal, Attock and Muzaffarabad dropped.

The Met department has forecast more rain in Punjab and Kashmir, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will experience snowfall. The temperature in Astore dropped to -9 degrees Monday night.

Balochistan, too, saw a cold and dry temperature. Quetta reported -8 degrees last night. On the other hand, fog reappeared in multiple areas of Sindh.

This is one of the coldest winters Pakistan has experienced in recent times.