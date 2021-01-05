Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Weather update: Karachi nights to become colder, rain in Punjab

Snowfall in northern areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Weather update: Karachi nights to become colder, rain in Punjab

Photo: Online

Listen
Karachi weather is turning colder. The residents should expect colder nights for the next 10 days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Tuesday. The city is currently experiencing a cold wave. On Monday, seven degrees was recorded forcing people to bundle themselves up in warm sweaters and cozy blankets. The spokesperson of the Met Department said that the cold weather will persist till January 15. The lowest temperature will remain between six and eight degrees. Earlier in December, Karachi broke its 10-year winter record after which experts said a cold wave will be entering the city. On the other hand, Islamabad and multiple parts of Punjab witnessed rain starting Sunday night. Following the downpour, the mercury in major cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Murree, Narowal, Attock and Muzaffarabad dropped. The Met department has forecast more rain in Punjab and Kashmir, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will experience snowfall. The temperature in Astore dropped to -9 degrees Monday night. Balochistan, too, saw a cold and dry temperature. Quetta reported -8 degrees last night. On the other hand, fog reappeared in multiple areas of Sindh. This is one of the coldest winters Pakistan has experienced in recent times.
FaceBook WhatsApp
cold weather

Karachi weather is turning colder. The residents should expect colder nights for the next 10 days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said Tuesday.

The city is currently experiencing a cold wave. On Monday, seven degrees was recorded forcing people to bundle themselves up in warm sweaters and cozy blankets.

The spokesperson of the Met Department said that the cold weather will persist till January 15. The lowest temperature will remain between six and eight degrees.

Earlier in December, Karachi broke its 10-year winter record after which experts said a cold wave will be entering the city.

On the other hand, Islamabad and multiple parts of Punjab witnessed rain starting Sunday night. Following the downpour, the mercury in major cities such as Lahore, Faisalabad, Murree, Narowal, Attock and Muzaffarabad dropped.

The Met department has forecast more rain in Punjab and Kashmir, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan will experience snowfall. The temperature in Astore dropped to -9 degrees Monday night.

Balochistan, too, saw a cold and dry temperature. Quetta reported -8 degrees last night. On the other hand, fog reappeared in multiple areas of Sindh.

This is one of the coldest winters Pakistan has experienced in recent times.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
karachi cold, cold weather, pakistan cold weather, northern areas, punjab rain, islamabad rain, rain in pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Sindh increases total marks for matric board exams to 1,100
Karachi to get colder in January
Karachi to get colder in January
Pakistan's schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
Pakistan’s schools reopening from January 18, universities from Feb 1
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.