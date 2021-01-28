Waters comes out of my gas pipeline, man tells Karachi court

A Karachi court imposed a fine of Rs100,000 fine on the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited after a resident proved that water has been coming out of the gas pipeline at his house.

The resident said he is forced to use an LPG cylinder because his gas connection doesn’t work.

The court remarked that the fine will be increased to Rs200,000, and officials will be sent to jail for three years if the company fails to implement the court orders and restore the man’s gas connection.

The District East judicial magistrate remarked that the company has to serve people and is answerable for its actions.

On December 26, a District East consumer court in Karachi issued notices to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited over the shortage of gas in the city.

The petitioner, identified as Muhammad Atif Ghafoor, said there has been a problem with his gas connection for two months. “There is a gas shortage at my house but we still keep receiving gas bills,” he said.