Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Waters comes out of my gas pipeline, man tells Karachi court

Rs100,000 fine imposed on SSGCL

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Waters comes out of my gas pipeline, man tells Karachi court

Photo: Online

Listen
A Karachi court imposed a fine of Rs100,000 fine on the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited after a resident proved that water has been coming out of the gas pipeline at his house. The resident said he is forced to use an LPG cylinder because his gas connection doesn't work. The court remarked that the fine will be increased to Rs200,000, and officials will be sent to jail for three years if the company fails to implement the court orders and restore the man's gas connection. The District East judicial magistrate remarked that the company has to serve people and is answerable for its actions. On December 26, a District East consumer court in Karachi issued notices to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited over the shortage of gas in the city. The petitioner, identified as Muhammad Atif Ghafoor, said there has been a problem with his gas connection for two months. “There is a gas shortage at my house but we still keep receiving gas bills,” he said.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas Shortage Karachi

A Karachi court imposed a fine of Rs100,000 fine on the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited after a resident proved that water has been coming out of the gas pipeline at his house.

The resident said he is forced to use an LPG cylinder because his gas connection doesn’t work.

The court remarked that the fine will be increased to Rs200,000, and officials will be sent to jail for three years if the company fails to implement the court orders and restore the man’s gas connection.

The District East judicial magistrate remarked that the company has to serve people and is answerable for its actions.

On December 26, a District East consumer court in Karachi issued notices to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited over the shortage of gas in the city.

The petitioner, identified as Muhammad Atif Ghafoor, said there has been a problem with his gas connection for two months. “There is a gas shortage at my house but we still keep receiving gas bills,” he said.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.