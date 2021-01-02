Water floods Karachi’s Golimaar underpass after pipe bursts

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Karachi's Golimaar underpass was closed for traffic Friday night after a 24-inch water pipe burst and water began pouring.

Residents filed a complaint to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and the board had said, in a statement, that repair work will begin Saturday morning.

However, their team was not at the site as of 8:30am.

It is being reported that three inches of water has collected in the underpass.

"The water has been dripping for almost eight hours now," said an area resident. "The authorities have yet to take any action."

Another man said he uses this underpass every day. "I have to take the longer route now and that has increased my commute time."

The pipeline that burst is of drinking water, according to another resident. "Everyone knows the water woes of the people in Karachi. All this water is being wasted and nothing is being done," he added.

The 375-metre long underpass, which was inaugurated in 2017, takes traffic from Liaquatabad to SITE and Pak Colony.