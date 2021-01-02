Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Water floods Karachi’s Golimaar underpass after pipe bursts

Water board yet to start repair work

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago

Karachi's Golimaar underpass was closed for traffic Friday night after a 24-inch water pipe burst and water began pouring.

Residents filed a complaint to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and the board had said, in a statement, that repair work will begin Saturday morning.

However, their team was not at the site as of 8:30am.

It is being reported that three inches of water has collected in the underpass.

"The water has been dripping for almost eight hours now," said an area resident. "The authorities have yet to take any action."

Another man said he uses this underpass every day. "I have to take the longer route now and that has increased my commute time."

The pipeline that burst is of drinking water, according to another resident. "Everyone knows the water woes of the people in Karachi. All this water is being wasted and nothing is being done," he added.

The 375-metre long underpass, which was inaugurated in 2017, takes traffic from Liaquatabad to SITE and Pak Colony.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
golimaar underpass karachi, pipe burst at golimaar underpass, karachi underpass inundated
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
Demolish Karachi’s Royal Park Residency in 30 days, rules SC
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
Karachi records its lowest temperature in 10 years
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
United Motors' new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
United Motors’ new 1000cc hatchback Alpha to debut in Lahore
Pakistan's March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
Pakistan’s March exams to be held in May/June: Shafqat Mahmood
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.